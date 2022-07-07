I recently had a medical emergency and spent three nights in HVMC/Ballad Health. With all the recent negative media and comments I was expecting the worst. However this turned out being the most pleasant stay I have ever experienced there.
Even though the ER staff was overwhelmed with patients, they were very helpful, courteous and friendly to me. The doctors, nurses, PCTs and the entire staff were over the top caring for me.
They are stressed to the max with the pandemic and being understaffed. Each one that came into my room was smiling and more than willing to help, and as they left my room they always said if you need anything let us know. A couple of them said we are doing this job because we love helping people. Thanks again HVMC.
Rick Gray
Kingsport