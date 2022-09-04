letterlogo

In Southwest Virginia, everybody takes care of each other. When I went into the coal mines, if somebody got hurt, everybody pulled together to make sure the hurt miner and his family had enough to get by.

When I was 47, a doctor showed me a picture of my lungs all covered with nodules and he said, "You’re full of coal dust." Now, I'm 56 with stage two black lung disease. I know my community is there for me, but for too long, I’ve been waiting on Congress to be there, too.

