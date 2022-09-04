In Southwest Virginia, everybody takes care of each other. When I went into the coal mines, if somebody got hurt, everybody pulled together to make sure the hurt miner and his family had enough to get by.
When I was 47, a doctor showed me a picture of my lungs all covered with nodules and he said, "You’re full of coal dust." Now, I'm 56 with stage two black lung disease. I know my community is there for me, but for too long, I’ve been waiting on Congress to be there, too.
Miners like me have had to fight year after year to make sure Congress funds the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which pays out medical care and living stipends that many miners and families count on to make ends meet. Coal companies pay a small tax to cover those benefits — but they fight it every step of the way, trying to hang onto every dollar. Why? If a man’s disabled, he’s got enough issues without being tormented. If I’m down, don’t kick me. Help me up.
Thankfully, because of the leadership of Senators Kaine and Warner, we got what we’ve been fighting for in the Inflation Reduction Act. That bill permanently extends funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, meaning the uncertainty we’ve faced is now gone.
At a time when our communities face so many challenges, this is a good sign. Thank you Senators Kaine and Warner for fighting for us.