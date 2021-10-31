There have been many changes in health care over the last several years and more recently because of COVID. My family and I wish to express our praise and gratitude to Ballad Healthcare/Holston Valley Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care I received from them.
As a retired physician who was familiar with the previous system prior to the "merger," I experienced a different system that quickly provided the appropriate care with genuine concern for the patient and family. It was obvious that all were performing under a heavy workload and working long hours, but they did this with a smile.
From the EMS responders, through the ER and OR, to the ICU and step-down unit staff, I received excellent care. We are fortunate to live in this region where we have speedy access to great health care.
Mike Winsor
Kingsport