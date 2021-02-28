In 1943, the Supreme Court (West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette) ruled the state could not compel students to pledge allegiance to the flag. Now, 27 Tennessee state senators are instructing university presidents to violate that ruling by requiring athletes stand during the anthem.
Athletes kneel to bring awareness to systemic racism. Most people who deny systemic racism are not racist; they are uniformed. Blacks are 13.4% of the population but 39.3% of U.S. prisoners. The poverty rate for Blacks is 11.5% higher than for whites. The unemployment rate is 71% higher for Blacks than for whites. The Black infant mortality rate is 235% higher than the white rate. More adult Blacks (4.2% more) under 65 lack health insurance than whites. These are the issues that need solving.
Every member of the armed forces took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution … against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” I am an Army combat veteran. Systemic racism and denying others their constitutional rights dishonors my service more than athletes kneeling during the anthem.
State appropriations to ETSU for the year ended June 30, 2019, were 28% of total revenue and were $5.5 million less than student fees. That level of support does not give the state the right to micromanage the university. If the 27 signers of the letter to the university presidents were concerned about the issues, they would work to eliminate the racial disparities. Instead, they prefer to grandstand and deny young adults their rights to bring awareness to the problem.
I am a Kingsport native. I left Kingsport to pursue opportunities not available in the Tri-Cities. I had those opportunities because of my ETSU education. I hope that the state legislature does not do anything to lower the quality of an ETSU education.
J. Gregory Bushong
Weaverville, North Carolina