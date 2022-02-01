It is now apparent that Tennessee is still in the age of the Scopes trial. They are saying our children are not to learn this, that and the other because they are too young.
“Maus” has swear words and a cartoon picture of nudity. It is not age appropriate for 13- and 14-year-olds. How old do they think Anne Frank was? How much clothes did the women and babies have on as they headed to their “shower”?
Attacks on Jews and those of Oriental descent are way up. But to teach about such things are not up to our moral standards. Book burning is full speed ahead.
I taught in the Texas public school system for 37 years (9th-12th) and it is apparent that the so-called conservatives want only their ideas taught. Forget Russia, forget Belarus, forget Turkey, we must bury our heads in the sand. Teachers hand out the ridiculous textbook, print a worksheet and sit down. Maybe you won’t be fired for saying the wrong word. Actually teach a course. Oh the horror of it!
Mary Nell Johnson
Kingsport