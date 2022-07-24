I read the editorial "Are Sullivan Schools Afraid of Competition?" and have to disagree. First I found it very ironic that the "Today in History" column below it featured that it was the end of the "Scopes Monkey Trial." That is exactly where Mr. Arnn and Hillsdale College want to take us.
This school is at the forefront of a movement to "take back America." To allow public funds to go to the effort is a bad idea. I find it amazing that Mr. Arrn is so critical of public education when he is a graduate of Arkansas State University. I happen to think my University of Tennessee does just fine.
Hillsdale College is not interested in competition among educators. If it were it would finance itself. Lord knows with their connections to the DeVos family (read 34,000 applications for loan forgiveness promised to teachers working in certain areas and four, yes four, approvals while Betsy DeVos was Secretary of Education).
As a Christian I find his condescending attitude to be poorly representative of his Personal Lord and Savior Jesus.
Perhaps he should study a little Aristotle who said: "Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well."
I have a wife who was a teacher for over 20 years. She braided the hair of one student every morning for years. Mr. Arrn never did that!
Alan Boyes
Kingsport
