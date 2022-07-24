letterlogo

I read the editorial "Are Sullivan Schools Afraid of Competition?" and have to disagree. First I found it very ironic that the "Today in History" column below it featured that it was the end of the "Scopes Monkey Trial." That is exactly where Mr. Arnn and Hillsdale College want to take us.

This school is at the forefront of a movement to "take back America." To allow public funds to go to the effort is a bad idea. I find it amazing that Mr. Arrn is so critical of public education when he is a graduate of Arkansas State University. I happen to think my University of Tennessee does just fine.

