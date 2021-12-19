The regularly published Times News Teacher Spotlight articles recognizing teachers in and around the Kingsport area are very much appreciated. The Teacher Spotlights provide inspirational insight as to how teachers routinely exceed expectations.
The educators recognized in the Times News articles for their exceptional work are thanked for all they do for students at their respective schools and for excellence in education. I am confident that the recognized teachers are just a small part of teachers and educators throughout the region who work tirelessly every day exceeding expectations to provide our students a quality education. All those teachers are thanked for their extra efforts and all they do for excellence in education.
Hank Somers, Coordinator for Support of K-12 Education (American Society for Quality, NE TN Section)
Kingsport