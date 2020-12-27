While you support construction of new homes in Stonegate with a substantial tax incentive to developers, it seems that a prerequisite of this is jobs where people can afford to purchase these homes.
Kingsport is quick to give tax incentives to people who provide little. Example Fort Henry Mall given a 20-year tax abatement while not developing that mall. It has lost two anchors, J.C. Penney and Sears, Victoria's Secret, Piccadilly, etc. while not being able to increase traffic with any viable replacements.
Same goes for the Pavilion on Stone Drive, where there are so many empty retail outlets. Tax incentives seem to be more of a handout to developers that don't develop yet they acquire real estate at bargain prices.
I haven't even mentioned incentives given to Domtar and Eastman, while our roads and infrastructure are in decay.
Jobs are what's necessary to promote our tax base, not promises. Builders don't build when there is no need for it. Trust the investor and not the carpetbaggers.
Alfred Cardona
Kingsport