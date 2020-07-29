David Hawk is the right candidate for the 1st District. David Hawk is not a swamp snake. Nor is he a swamp snake wrangler. He is a proven conservative with a strong public track record. There is a huge difference between those who just want the job and status and those who want to do the work. David wants to do the work and has proven that over his 18 years representing the 5th District in the state House.
He has proven during this campaign that negative campaigning is for others. He is a positive factor in an otherwise uninspiring field of candidates. He has my support and he has my vote. He is worthy of consideration for yours.
Ralph Darnell
Mooresburg