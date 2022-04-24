This letter is written to inform you of Sullivan County's best-kept secret, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County at 380 Masengill Road in Blountville. Much has been said of PETWORKS in Kingsport, and it is a fine building, however some clarification should be done.
The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has been in operation for decades but has seen amazing changes within the past four years. That is when a nonprofit was set up to work closely with the county to improve the facilities when PETWORKS left. What has happened is nothing shy of miraculous!
Since February 2019, the euthanasia rate has plummeted to less than 2%, making it a no-kill shelter. The shelter is the only one in the Appalachian Highlands with a veterinary lab that can do bloodwork and get immediate results, all provided at no cost for shelter animals. The shelter has the only state-inspected 3 surgery table suite with state-of-the-art oxygen concentrating equipment, anesthesia and monitoring equipment.
The amazing staff work closely with University of Tennessee Shelter Medicine veterinarians. This has allowed the vets to bring students and staff to the shelter to assist and neuter animals at no cost to taxpayers.
In addition, monthly vaccine clinics are done for the community with free microchipping and discounted deworming, flea and tick control, and vaccines for both dogs and cats. This has been a huge help to county citizens and helps prevent the spread of diseases to both dogs, cats and people.
To say I am so proud of the shelter is an understatement! Please do not take my word on this. Visit the shelter.
Karen P. Stone, DVM
Appalachian Animal Hospital
Piney Flats