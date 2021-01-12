Kudos to the Sullivan County Health Department. I got the Pfizer vaccine at BMS yesterday. The wait in line was long, but all was handled in a very professional manner.
I have friends who got the vaccine today at BMS and were impressed with the professionals in charge of the site and those giving the vaccine. After a rocky start the health department got it right.
I know from relatives in North Carolina and Virginia that those states are not doing well in getting the vaccine in arms. Thanks also to Ballard Health if they helped get the vaccine to this area. We are fortunate to have both organizations here.
Everett Bond
Kingsport