I’ve been reading all the positive print over the Bristol Casino. It’s been touted as a jobs generator, a magnet for tourist dollars and a provider of taxes that will benefit the local community even though most of those tax dollars are stored in the “General Fund.” I agree with everything said, but would like to now read what is not being said.
Every week this newspaper publishes a rah-rah session in support of the casino and all the financial good it’s doing. Just recently I read an article wherein the president of the Bristol Casino stated “when we do good we all do good.” Please define just who “we all” are. The unpublished truth is a casino operates and flourishes from those who come to win their fortune and end up losing money they desperately need.
Sadly the reporting is lacking in that it fails to make any mention of those “losers,” many of which see their entire paycheck being swallowed by a hungry slot machine. I would suggest the Times News look back at Atlantic City pre and post casinos. I was there before the casinos, and it was a lovely, clean city to visit. I was also there after the casinos to find the dangerous slums lurking just one block away.
Playing at a casino should be fun with the understanding that you will lose whatever money you bring with you. You should know that your chance to win a substantial jackpot is minuscule, and when you lose what you bring it’s time to go home. Have fun and good luck, but recognize that a casino should be part of a journey and not a destination.