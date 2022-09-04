letterlogo

I’ve been reading all the positive print over the Bristol Casino. It’s been touted as a jobs generator, a magnet for tourist dollars and a provider of taxes that will benefit the local community even though most of those tax dollars are stored in the “General Fund.” I agree with everything said, but would like to now read what is not being said.

Every week this newspaper publishes a rah-rah session in support of the casino and all the financial good it’s doing. Just recently I read an article wherein the president of the Bristol Casino stated “when we do good we all do good.” Please define just who “we all” are. The unpublished truth is a casino operates and flourishes from those who come to win their fortune and end up losing money they desperately need.

