Everyone seems to agree that our Social Security system is not sustainable in its present form. Many insist that eventually the benefits will have to be reduced and the age of retirement increased.
When Social Security was created, most working Americans were financially destitute when they reached retirement age. The system was designed somewhat like a saving plan to provide income in retirement, but managed by the federal government and enforced by making it a tax.
With the threshold at $160,000, every dollar of the income of most Americans is taxed, but only that part of the income of the wealthy is taxed. The wealthy who don’t really need it are also entitled to receive benefits. For them, if the retirement income is compared to the amount paid in during a lifetime of work, it is a rather poor return on investment.
What if the Social Security system were replaced by a somewhat different system that would serve as a safety net only for retired seniors that actually need it. It might be named Security for American Seniors (SAS).
Every dollar of earned income of every citizen including the wealthy would be subject to the tax. The tax rate would be set at the lowest level required to sustain the system. Monthly checks would be sent out only to retired seniors that are not already secure without them. The maximum income for eligibility and the amount of the benefit checks would be adjusted according to the basic cost of living.
I sent this idea to both our state’s U.S. senators, but received from both a form letter about Social Security that didn't mention anything about my suggestion. It would be interesting to see a financial analysis by the Congressional Budget Office of such a system.