Last month a small but vocal group of activists spoke during public comment at the Wise County School Board meeting. The target was board member Rosalind McAmis. Unlike the activists, I do know Mrs. McAmis. I coached her husband and taught her three children. I have observed this lady volunteer her time for many years at our schools and abroad with her church. Compassionate, sincere, charitable, bright, driven and very supportive of others in our community would best describe this family.
Mrs. McAmis was lectured by a Norton school counselor, a Coeburn resident (complaining of discrimination, racism and bigotry by local people) and three people from Big Stone Gap just complaining. Fast forward to this month's meeting and three more activists show up pushing their judgemnt on Mrs. McAmis and the entire school board.
The activists think the members need anti-racism training. Showing wisdom, most members didn't take the bait and said no comment. Anyone who is skeptical of the training or disagrees would be accused of being bigots or white supremacists. Our elected officials sacrifice many hours for betterment of our communities. It's easy to sit on the sidelines and second-guess people in the arena. I would like to see these activists run for office instead of criticizing the officeholders.