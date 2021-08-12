I am responding to the letter written by David Rogers headlined "Insanity in the News." Mr. Rogers called Simone Biles a quitter. In doing so he made a dismissive remark about a young Black woman who has achieved tremendous accomplishments for herself, her family, and the USA.
Black women in our society have enough on their plate to contend with, and they can do without that kind of remark. Miss Biles was unfortunately faced with the loss of a family member, mental health challenges, and tremendous pressure to please others. She competed in spite of that and won a bronze medal. Her teammates and coaches love and support her. That ought to tell you something about her character.
You might think for a moment how many millions of young women from throughout the world would love to have accomplished what she did in the present Olympics. Her gold medals in past Olympics speak for themselves.
Ian Morrison
Blountville