A centenarian is a person who is 100 years or older. Fifty years ago, you rarely heard of someone celebrating a 100th birthday, but now it is more commonplace. Chances are you know someone who is a centenarian.
Increasing life expectancy, declining birth rates, and the aging of Baby Boomers make older adults the fastest-growing age group. The U.S. is home to 97,000 centenarians, more than any country in the world. By 2060, this number will increase to over half a million. Today, as many as half of 5-year-olds in the U.S. can expect to live to the age of 100.
Centenarians have been instrumental in leading us and setting an example for generations of Americans to follow. Members of the Greatest Generation came of age during the Spanish Flu pandemic, Great Depression, and later fought in World War II.
Sept. 22 is National Centenarian’s Day. It is a day set aside to celebrate and honor individuals who are 100 years and older. Their contributions have earned our appreciation, and their stories deserve to be told.
The Century Club of Northeast Tennessee was established in 2022 to honor these individuals. Members in the club receive a letter of greetings from the governor and a matted certificate of recognition from the Century Club. The Century Club has recognized 27 centenarians to date.
Those who would like to recognize a centenarian can visit www.centuryclubnetn.com and complete a Centenarian Recognition Request Form.