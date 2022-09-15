letterlogo

A centenarian is a person who is 100 years or older. Fifty years ago, you rarely heard of someone celebrating a 100th birthday, but now it is more commonplace. Chances are you know someone who is a centenarian.

Increasing life expectancy, declining birth rates, and the aging of Baby Boomers make older adults the fastest-growing age group. The U.S. is home to 97,000 centenarians, more than any country in the world. By 2060, this number will increase to over half a million. Today, as many as half of 5-year-olds in the U.S. can expect to live to the age of 100.

