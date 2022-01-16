I am a 1986 graduate of Sullivan North High School. I have read about the mural controversy with some interest.
About 40 years ago, an all-white group of students created a mural under the tutelage of a white art teacher and the supervision of a white principal in our school. They generated it without malice or controversy, and with some small fanfare. Lately, the all-white Sullivan County Board of Education sold the building to an all-white Kingsport Board of Education with some sort of stipulation that the mural be preserved. Or so it's been said.
So recently, with all my fellow alumni graduated and the building transferred, the parents of the students that will be using the building had the temerity to step forward and ask that the mural be altered or removed.
Strangely, the Sevier PTSA has some sort of a problem with their children learning about civil rights under the heroic gaze of a man who turned traitor to our nation and fought a war that killed more Americans than every other American war combined at a time when the U.S. population was less than 10% what it is today. He fought that war to ensure children like many of those at Sevier Middle School would not have civil rights and people like him could continue to own them as property.
It seems to me that the suggestion that the mural be merely altered is generous. The Sevier Middle School PTA could have simply volunteered to paint some classrooms over the summer and used the opportunity to cure their problem without public comment.
Robert E. Lee's image on the library wall does not preserve history; it obstructs it. Lee does not deserve to be represented heroically in art. His heroism is historical revisionism by the Jim Crow South decades after the Civil War was fought.
Please allow me to offer up some small modicum of apology to the Sevier MS student body for the inconsiderate behavior of my fellow alumni. If the Sevier MS PTSA would deem to preserve that most-holy mural behind a new wall built just in front of it, I would be delighted to contribute funds to that effort as a gesture.
James S.A. Brown III
Nashville