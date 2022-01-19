In response to James Brown’s letter of Jan. 16, “Lee’s image does not preserve history”:
As a 1988 graduate of Sullivan North, I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Brown’s statement of how the mural came to be. I would add that the population of Sullivan County is more than 90% white.
The controversy with the mural, in part, is because it contains an image of Robert E. Lee. Regarding slavery, Lee said, “…slavery as an institution is a moral and political evil.” Later, he said, “…I am rejoiced that slavery is abolished.” Regarding the Civil War, he asked, “…how can I draw my sword upon Virginia, my native state?” Lee was a career military man who fought on the side of the Confederacy, not because he supported slavery, but because Virginia seceded from the Union, and Virginia was his home state.
Let’s look at John Sevier, shall we? On Wikipedia, we find in the first paragraph “…he commanded the frontier militia in dozens of battles against the Cherokee…” and in the second paragraph “…he led an invasion that destroyed several Cherokee towns....”
John Sevier was anti-indigenous people of color! John Sevier was a racist! His name should be wiped clean from the state of Tennessee!
Ridiculous?
Well, of course, it’s ridiculous. It is just as ridiculous that some want to remove an entire mural over one small part. “Lee’s image does not preserve history,” but removing his image does not erase history. And those who won’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Elaine Egan
Sparta, Tennessee