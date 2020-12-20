Within a week Kingsport lost three giants of city education — Lib Dudney and Carrie Upshaw, and the third was Jessie Young.
Jessie taught second grade at Lincoln Elementary School for 31 years. She was loved by all her students and co-workers at Lincoln.
Her smile and radiant red hair made her a winner. She was a soft-spoken and kind teacher. Every day she, Gene Skelton and Mary Ellen Hodge made the trip to Lincoln from Surgoinsville, missing very few days.
Jessie and her husband, Buddy, were active in their church, First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville. She was always a lady loving her nieces and nephews and her sisters dearly.
She earned her BS and MA degrees from East Tennessee State University. She was a model educator, always positive, quick-witted and an example for all. Many kids were blessed by having Jessie as their teacher, and we teachers loved and respected her.
Lincoln School and Kingsport City Schools were made a better place by having known and worked with our friend, Jessie Goodman Young.
Anna Dickison
Kingsport