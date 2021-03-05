I have nothing but praise for the Hawkins County Health Department. I registered for the COVID vaccination in late December. Was notified in January to come for my first shot.
They were set up at Phipps Bend. It was a really cold day. The nurses were working constantly. I only had to wait one hour. I was given a return date or my second shot.
I went today for the second shot. The weather was cold, and it had been snowing. I only had a 45-minute wait. The nurses were very nice and friendly even in the bad weather conditions. The entire operation was extremely well-organized.
I am very proud of our health department workers.
Shirley Gillis
Surgoinsville