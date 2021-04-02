Everything is conditioned on choice. Everything you do, whatever your lot in life. Nations make them. Families make them. Individuals make them. Sometimes there are consequences and we are held accountable for the choices we make.
The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 was a choice. This was never meant to be a peaceful protest. You don't need clubs, zip ties, bear spray or bombs in a peaceful protest. You don't break windows, doors, assault police officers and steal personal property in a peaceful protest. Whether they were following the president's demagoguery or not, they are still responsible.
Everette Cox
Blountville