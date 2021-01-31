Tennessee wants to pass a bill allowing members of the general public to go armed without a gun permit. This bill specifies that a person who meets the elements of this new exception will have the same defenses and exceptions as a person who has been issued a handgun carry permit.
What about the ones of us that have paid our hard-earned money out for a handgun carry permit class and passing target shooting to be graded on. Plus the money we also paid at the DMV just to get our handgun carry permit licenses, and let's not forget going to be fingerprinted.
This is very unfair to the ones of us who had to fork out our money for everything to be legal, but now they're going to let anyone who can pass a background check to purchase a gun, carry without a permit.
We the legal carry permit holders have our photo licenses with our fingerprints on file. Soon anyone that owns a gun or buys a gun through a background check can carry without a permit. I'm afraid there will be a lot of guns in the wrong hands. Fifteen states already allow concealed carry without a permit. It isn't right!
Amanda Day Carpenter
Church Hill