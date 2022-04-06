It was disturbing to read that Rep. Diana Harshbarger was targeting "obscene" material in schools. The zeal with which she, along with Bud Hulsey, Rebecca Alexander and David Hawk, want to "slap librarians with criminal penalties and withhold funds if books are considered obscene" is unconscionable. Not only does this show total disrespect for our hardworking, professional teachers and librarians, it undermines our entire public educational system. Is that their ultimate goal?
Instead of finding ways to strip our schools of funding, these so-called "representatives" should find ways to increase school funding. A few things come to mind — raise teachers' salaries, reduce class sizes, add school counselors, school nurses, provide free lunch for students, provide after-school care. The list is endless!
The purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.
Our representatives should be promoting our public education, not destroying it.
Sharon M. Brown
Kingsport