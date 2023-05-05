If you were to look of the definition of placebo in the Merriam-Webster dictionary it would read as follows: Placebo is usually a pharmacologically inert preparation prescribed more for the mental relief of the patient than for its actual effect on a disorder.
Politicians use political placebos in order make it appear that they are actually working on our behalf.
For example, after the murders of three children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville, the governor of Tennessee wants the legislature to pass a law to keep firearms away from people who would harm themselves or others! Should we ask the governor, where do such people live? What do they look like? The young woman who did the shooting at the Covenant School, did she look like she would harm herself or others? Shouldn’t the governor do something about assault-style weapons and quit playing meaningless political games?
Another example is the U.S. Congress passed a budget bill with regards to the debt limit. First of all, the two items are totally independent of each other. The debt limit can be increased by a vote specific to that item. You don’t need a vote to order pink tanks for the military or make all days ending in y a day of the week, to be a prerequisite to vote on a debt limit.
Political placebos don’t do anything to solve the real issues facing the citizens of America. Political placebos are sugar pills that politicians feed to you and I to satisfy their lack of willingness to tackle real issues.