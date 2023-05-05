letterlogo

If you were to look of the definition of placebo in the Merriam-Webster dictionary it would read as follows: Placebo is usually a pharmacologically inert preparation prescribed more for the mental relief of the patient than for its actual effect on a disorder.

Politicians use political placebos in order make it appear that they are actually working on our behalf.

