After Rayshard Brooks was killed by police in Atlanta, a TV reporter asked what can we do to change this, as though that were really difficult.
The answer is simple. When confronted by police, behave in a respectful, cooperative manner, and do exactly what you are told. Do not argue, resist, struggle, fight or grab for the officer’s weapon. Police are guardians of our freedom and civil rights. We want them to return safely to their families and be back on duty the next day. Anyone who threatens a police officer with a weapon that could kill or injure him or even just render him incapable of self-defense should expect to be shot.
I wish the Black Lives Matter organization would focus some of their attention on how Black Americans behave and respect our laws instead of just on our brave police who are doing a dangerous but necessary job.
There are millions of good law-abiding Black Americans. Most of them would like to see more police in their neighborhoods so they would be safer from gangs and drug dealers. The vast majority of our police are great and not racially biased. The demand by BLM that police stand down from policing in Black communities is already resulting in increased crime and hundreds of more Blacks being killed in their own neighborhoods. Those Black lives should also matter.
H. Herren Floyd
Piney Flats