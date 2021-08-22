The current surge in COVID-19 infections with the delta variant demands that we redouble our efforts to protect ourselves and others from this deadly virus. Our best protection includes masks over the nose and mouth, the COVID-19 vaccines, "social distancing," hand-washing, and avoiding crowds, unvaccinated people and non-maskers.
Masks that cover your nose and mouth prevent mucus droplets from getting to other people. The viruses depend on their free ride on those droplets to get from an infected person to their next victim.
The vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in preventing disease with COVID-19 and in making the illness milder if you do get sick, thus keeping you out of the hospital, the ICU and the morgue. They have been shown to be effective against the delta variant too, especially in preventing serious illness and death.
Breakthrough infections are infections that occur in fully vaccinated people. They are often caused by the delta variant. Your COVID-19 vaccines will keep these infections mild — they'll keep you out of the hospital and keep you alive.
Your best protection from COVID-19 now is to wear your mask when among other people away from home, especially indoors, and to get vaccinated. This is how you can take care of yourself and other people!
Neal R. Sanders, M.D.
Johnson City