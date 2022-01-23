If all the people who ate right, took vitamins, exercised regularly, were careful and took proper precautions and still became infected and died due to COVID could come back, they would have plenty to say to the writer who thinks doing those things will keep him from getting ill.
Like many others, I resent government intrusion into my life. However, wearing a mask when in crowds and getting vaccinated is a gift you give to your family, friends and neighbors. You do it to protect not just yourself, but to protect those who cannot get vaccinated for whatever valid reason.
When you choose not to do these things you are not hurting the government, you are hurting yourself and those around you.
Virginia Thompson
Kingsport