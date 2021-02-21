According to the Census Bureau, over 675,000 Tennesseans are without insurance. That's one out of every 10 Tennesseans. This problem has only grown since the beginning of the pandemic and will likely continue to grow for some time.
Project Access, a local nonprofit based in Johnson City, is doing everything they can to combat this problem. They help to cover medical care for those without insurance and partner with multiple doctors and medical centers in order to make this possible. Every dollar that is donated to their organization turns into $23 of medical care for someone in need.
As someone who has suffered from numerous health issues (including heart surgery) I know how very expensive it can be to be sick. In order to help, I have started a fundraiser for Project Access called Race for Relief. It is a virtual 5k and only requires a $10 donation to participate. Each participant will be able to compete for prizes and is automatically entered into a raffle.
To register, go to Unseen but Believed on Facebook or email unseenbutbelieved@gmail.com. The fundraiser continues until March 1, but any donations afterward will be much appreciated!
Your participation can change someone's life, and I hope you take this opportunity to make a difference.
Anna Konstantopoulos
Miss Johnson City USA