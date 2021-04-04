Thank you for your editorial in support of the Boone Lake Association requesting a donation from the city of Kingsport to help with the cleanup of Boone Lake. I am greatly concerned the city may not support the request of $32,000 to help purchase a skimmer boat for that purpose.
The Times News editorial cited the donation of almost $200,000 or perhaps even more to Kingsport from the TVA when the lake was drawn down for repair to the dam. Yet Kingsport may not be a good neighbor to Boone Lake residents, particularly on the Holston River side.
Kingsport benefits greatly from the TVA lake system. It is a big draw to others who choose to live here, as it was for me and my husband. We lived in Kingsport for 30-plus years while my husband provided a medical practice to the area. We now live on Boone Lake.
I urge the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to help the Boone Lake Association, who are all volunteers, with the donation amount requested.
Caroline Mosrie
Blountville