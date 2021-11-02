While nearly everyone is likely to be familiar with Alzheimer’s disease because of its skyrocketing prevalence, many people don’t realize that it disproportionately affects older Black and Hispanic Americans versus older Whites.
Despite being more likely to have the disease, decades of Alzheimer’s research has not included sufficient numbers of Blacks or Hispanics — not to mention Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders and Native Americans — to be representative of the U.S. population. There is an urgent need for current and future research to include increased numbers of underrepresented populations in clinical trials to ensure everyone benefits from advances in Alzheimer’s science.
The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act is bipartisan legislation that would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations. The ENACT Act would create a path to better Alzheimer’s care and address shortcomings in the way research and care is currently being delivered to underrepresented communities.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Senator Blackburn, Senator Hagerty and Congresswoman Harshbarger to support the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Barbara Sapp
Kingsport