I was extremely disappointed by the lack of respect toward our United States flag from many of Kingsport's 4th of July parade attendees. When the lead element, the JROTC Color Guard, marched past my wife, sister and me, we were among a few to stand and render proper honors to the flag. As the parade progressed, there was no improvement.
Our father taught my sisters and me at an early age proper respect for the flag, and I remember standing on our front porch, hand over heart, in silence, as he displayed the flag on our home. I didn't understand fully then, but I certainly didn't want to disappoint Dad, a Greatest Generation veteran and patriot (nor face the discipline that would follow).
We learned about and showed respect for the flag at school, church, Scouting and at other public events. We've lost touch with this somewhere. Later, the privilege of serving in the greatest Army in the world brought the flag's meaning into crystal-clear focus.
Our flag represents the greatest nation in the world, and if for no other reason, please stand for that. But our flag also represents the selfless service, humility and sacrifice of so many who came home under the flag. So, please stand up for your flag and those who stood up for and are still standing for you. It's the least you can do.
Walter E. (Pete) Pierce III, III Lt. Col., U.S Army
Kingsport