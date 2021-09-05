Two weeks ago I took my car back to a dealership on Stone Drive. I had purchased this vehicle new less than a year ago and had several problems with it. This day it was making a horrible grinding noise, and I was scared to drive it.
I am almost 75 and on a cane waiting for knee replacement, and my husband has only one leg and is disabled and in a wheelchair, so we could not get down to look under the carriage.
A lady came out and heard the noise and said she would go inside and get someone to help me. Another sales person was near, and he came over while she was gone and looked under it and found a long stick that had someone gotten stuck where you could not see it.
He said "Drive to the end of the lot and back to see if it's OK." I did, and when I came back he was standing with the lady and two others showing them the stick, and they were laughing.
I was very upset when I got out, but he claimed they were laughing about something else. It is not fun getting old and having pain or sickness almost every day. When you are our age and limping around in our shoes, do you want to be treated with kindness and respect or do you want someone to make fun of you? They hurt my feelings so bad I came home and cried.
Yet this week when I went to Mr K's in Johnson City, a young man waited on me, talked to me the whole time, insisted on carrying my bag to the car, opened my door, and waited till I got in and wished me a wonderful day. They should be proud of an employee who is that kind and compassionate — he literally made my day.
Sophia Martin
Church Hill