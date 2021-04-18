Attention all Mount Carmel animal lovers. There is a new boss in town. The police chief and mayor have decided to do away with animal control as it was currently being operated by the town of Mount Carmel.
If your pet gets loose in the town limits and is picked up by the current animal control officer, it will go straight to the Hawkins County Humane Society in Rogersville. Without identification, your pet will be added to the population there under a hold period of approximately five days.
You will have to search for it there, maybe pay a fine and have to drive there to retrieve your pet, and it possibly could be euthanized. Please keep current ID on your pets so they can end up back in your loving arms in a timely manner.
Chris Owens
Mount Carmel