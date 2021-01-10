It is incomprehensible to me why our fellow Northeast Tennessee citizens continue to flout the wearing of masks. Our country, our states and our cities are in a war against the coronavirus. Thousands of lives have been lost and are being lost primarily due to our own carelessness. We are not being drafted into this war. We are in this war due to the fact that we are an alive, breathing human being.
Research has proven and CDC guidelines have been issued for months on how to curtail and win the war on the virus. Yet so many of our fellow citizens ignore the recommendations and flaunt their entitlement on a daily basis.
Most of our stores have big signs at the entrance stating "Face Masks Required." Yet almost as many people are in the stores without a mask as there are those wearing a mask, and many are wearing the mask incorrectly. When you have 394 new cases and 13 new deaths in a single day in Northeast Tennessee, that is way too many. Multiply that by the number of areas in our country and the number is staggering.
Please help save a life: Wear a mask and wear it correctly! Your inconvenience is not worth one new case and definitely not worth the cost of one life. We all need to take responsibility in keeping each other safe.
Doris Gaw
Church Hill