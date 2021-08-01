I get the flu shot every year since getting the flu once so bad that I thought I was going to die. I thank the scientists for the flu vaccine.
Do you have polio, or diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, mumps, rubella, HPV, haemophilus influenzae, pneumococcus (pneumonia), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, or varicella (chicken pox). If you don't, you can thank science.
So get your COVID-19 vaccine so you won't die. I couldn't wait till I got my two shots of Moderna. I would have taken any one of the vaccines.
Now this delta variant is so much worse because we all didn't get vaccinated soon enough.
We were warned this might happen. Please if you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated so you won't possibly die. Too many people have died already. I don't want any more people to die. Life is too precious to be taken for granted.
Patricia Shields
Kingsport