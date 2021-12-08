The Salvation Army is a Christian denomination, a church. It "exists to meet human needs without prejudice," meaning without judgement as to why an individual is in a time of need. It is not a secular charitable organization with a board of directors setting a trendy agenda. Its principles remain constant and consistent.
A letter in this paper Dec. 5 contained harsh and unwarranted criticism of the Salvation Army for a statement made to its members and supporters consistent with their long-held beliefs. I am not a member of the Salvation Army, but I admire their ceaseless, selfless dedication to the needy. It's likely the Salvation Army's budget is highly dependent upon the next three weeks. I worry they may have a shortfall locally due to an ill-timed and misinformed public letter. Hopefully charitable people of all faiths and nonbelievers alike will consider a bit of extra support to them this season.
Bob Funke
Kingsport