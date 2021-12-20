Why are people allowed to let their dogs run loose?
I have small dogs, and they are never allowed out of our fence. I have two neighbors that let their dogs out to relieve themselves — not on their property but on mine.
Then there is the issue of the dogs being aggressive. I am growled at for just being in my own yard. My kids can't even play out of the fence because these dogs run and growl at them.
Call animal control you say? We have multiple times, and they are useless. We should fire them and not pay out any tax dollars because the service we get from them is nothing.
This city needs to get to work on this, as it is becoming more and more of a problem.
Robert Houseright
Kingsport