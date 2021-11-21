I live in Sullivan County. Every day I go out my door I have to look at two horses of my neighbors that have been without water for days. They are tied to a steel pole that is drove into the ground. They get lose and go onto other people's property.
I have reported it before to the authorities, but nothing is done. I can't even take my dog out on my property without worrying about what's going to be in my yard. They also have a dog that keeps coming in my yard. If my dog was out it could easily attack my dog. What do you have to do to get people to be responsible for their pets?
Sandra Wallen
Kingsport