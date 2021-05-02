On April 15 my family and I ate dinner at the the Shoku Japanese restaurant in Blountville. As we were finished eating, the waitress came to our table and said our bill had already been paid.
We were totally surprised. We didn't know anyone in the restaurant. The waitress said the couple sitting behind us had paid for our meal. They were total strangers!
We thought that was so generous, kind and nice of them. My 9-year-old daughter was so impressed she said she was going to school the next day and tell all of her friends and teacher what a nice thing total strangers did for our family.
We don't know your names, but thank you so much! We are going to pay forward your extremely nice gesture of kindness.
Ruth Anne Helvey
Blountville