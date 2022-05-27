The ‘pay to stay’ proposal that Commissioners Hershel Glover and Dwight King is proposing is ludicrous. If they would take a look at those incarcerated, I am sure they would find that most of those in jail don’t make $1,085 per month to be able to pay the fee they are proposing.
Many of them are homeless, many have mental health issues and substance abuse. Some are homeless veterans. Many are the poorest of the poor. Some probably have no income at all. The ones on disability probably get $500 to $800 per month and are already paying monthly fees to a probation officer as well as making payments to the court for court costs and fines, many of which are exorbitant to begin with. And now with food, housing and gas the highest in recent history, the timing seems off on this proposal.
Question to the commissioners: If the $35 per day fee is enacted and it isn’t paid, what do the commissioners propose to do then? Stop feeding them? Give them a longer jail sentence? And when they serve that sentence and still can’t pay the $35 per day, give them an even longer jail sentence?
Seems to me like this is perpetuating the problem instead of solving anything. Surely there is a better solution in the criminal justice system than what you are proposing. Many of us should stop and consider that but for the grace of God, there go I.
Sue Hinkle
Rogersville