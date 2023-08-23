Hawkins County did nothing for four years to address the recommendations of the EMS Exploratory Committee’s Oct. 28, 2019, report.
Population density and road infrastructure problems adversely affect response time and are made worse by limited ambulance resources (five for the county). Initial findings indicated up to nine ambulances may be needed to improve response times to national standards.
Realizing the financial limits of the county and Hawkins County EMS, it was agreed that six would suffice at that time. Four years later, Hawkins County EMS Director Jason Murrell informed the Budget Committee that they couldn’t maintain five 24/7 ambulances without additional funding, let alone provide the sixth ambulance recommended four years ago.
Now Mayor Mark DeWitte and the County Commission want to bastardize the EMS Committee’s recommendation “to establish a joint venture between the Hawkins County EMS and Hawkins County government” by passing the buck to municipalities.
DeWitte’s proposal would be an additional tax on 35% of the population (municipal residents) to provide EMS service to 100% of the county.
It is obvious Hawkins County government has never taken responsibility to provide for public safety, other than nominal donations to nonprofit emergency services organizations. It is not the responsibility of volunteer organizations and nonprofits like Hawkins County EMS to provide for public safety.
Mayor DeWitte should support an EMS tax to provide EMS services instead of increasing taxes on municipal residents. Why has it taken so long to address this issue?
Bill Killen
Church Hill
