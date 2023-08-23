letterlogo

Hawkins County did nothing for four years to address the recommendations of the EMS Exploratory Committee’s Oct. 28, 2019, report.

Population density and road infrastructure problems adversely affect response time and are made worse by limited ambulance resources (five for the county). Initial findings indicated up to nine ambulances may be needed to improve response times to national standards.

