Kudos to contributors to "Letters to the Editor" Nick Grabar of Kingsport, Joe Smiddy, M.D., of Church Hill and Dennis O'Hare of Johnson City for excellent letters in the Times News on Jan. 2.
It's wonderful to know that people are reading, listening and responding to all the hard work being generated to transform our region by ridding us of excessive opioids and demonic street drugs.
Our esteemed city government leaders, Tennessee Eastman and local businesses must get on board! This is the time to give full support to assist our youth, middle aged and elderly who have fallen prey to this drug surge. Many babies and young children are being abused and at the mercy of addicts.
More bike lanes, extended Greenbelt, more restaurants and housing, car washes and tax increment funding for new businesses will not solve our drug dilemma. Also, our governor and state leaders must be held accountable, our police force must dramatically increase and be well-funded, and we must create mental health and treatment facilities to give those addicted an opportunity to restructure their lives. They desperately need encouragement, reason to live and contribute.
The reason I feel so strongly about "Meth Mountain" is because I personally witnessed over a period of many years families whose loved ones became mentally ill, were in ill health, incarcerated in jails and prisons, and went down the road of no return. Hearts and homes were broken forever.
I'm sure some doctors, politicians, owners of drugstores and pharmaceutical companies are cringing because they have put wealth above public health and sanctity of life. Some have been prosecuted for illegal practices fueling addiction.
To all the naysayers who say "our region should not have appeared in these articles," I say "our youth are the future." All of us must leave a legacy of trying to create a better life for all of them and us. Godspeed.
Barbara Brown
Kingsport