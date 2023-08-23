I found a comment by Rep. Diana Harshbarger in a recent article troubling. The comment was, “We have to take our country back.” She is parroting a favorite expression of former President Trump, and Representative Harshbarger is a major supporter of Trump.
The question for Representative Harshbarger and Trump is, Who is the “our” in this comment? Is it: Republican or Democrat; conservative or liberal; Catholic or Baptist; a white person or a person of color; rich or poor? In reality, “our country” includes all these groups and more. “Our country” is not just one group.
It is also concerning when a group of people feels justified in negating the outcome of a fair election of all the people in “our country." Representative Harshbarger voted to overturn the 2020 election results and remove the outcome from our voters. Her vote followed the most extensive election review in our history. This included over 60 court cases, numerous recounts, and other reviews of the election facts.
Countless Trump-appointed judges and Republican leaders were involved in those reviews. Trump’s election officials called it the most secure election in history. Nonetheless, President Trump and his followers continue to promote his big lie that inspired the attack on our Capitol, the death of four officers, and threats to the constitutional election process.
Harshbarger supports Trump despite his lies about the 2020 election and his history of cheating in his business and personal life. I don’t believe anyone who supports Trump deserves to represent “our country.”
Rick Toomey
Kingsport
