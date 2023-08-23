letterlogo

I found a comment by Rep. Diana Harshbarger in a recent article troubling. The comment was, “We have to take our country back.” She is parroting a favorite expression of former President Trump, and Representative Harshbarger is a major supporter of Trump.

The question for Representative Harshbarger and Trump is, Who is the “our” in this comment? Is it: Republican or Democrat; conservative or liberal; Catholic or Baptist; a white person or a person of color; rich or poor? In reality, “our country” includes all these groups and more. “Our country” is not just one group.

