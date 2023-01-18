In Lee County, Virginia, our Board of Supervisors has been taking consistent steps to allow privatized landfills. This was first brought up in September at a public hearing for an amendment to the Solid Waste Management Facilities Ordinance to allow privately owned/operated landfills.
Folks turned out to the meeting and spoke at length about the dangers of privatized landfills, which include little oversight, pollution, disturbances to nearby residents, and the potential for Lee County to become a dumping ground for other places’ trash. Despite the clear public interest, the board voted to approve the amendment at 10 p.m. after most folks had left.
We all realize that our trash has to go somewhere. We just ask that our local government be in charge so that whoever controls the garbage can be held accountable to the people. This is clearly an important issue — that’s proven by the large number of folks who have repeatedly shown up to the Board of Supervisors meetings and spoken with passion and knowledge about the impacts of a privatized landfill.
It is the responsibility of leaders, elected and appointed, to make sure that their constituents are informed of new developments, that they are given a productive platform on which to voice their views, and that those views are duly considered and incorporated to any further development plans.
We hope that the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission will take the concerns of their citizens seriously and remove the “privatized ownership” portion of the text amendment.