letterlogo

In Lee County, Virginia, our Board of Supervisors has been taking consistent steps to allow privatized landfills. This was first brought up in September at a public hearing for an amendment to the Solid Waste Management Facilities Ordinance to allow privately owned/operated landfills.

Folks turned out to the meeting and spoke at length about the dangers of privatized landfills, which include little oversight, pollution, disturbances to nearby residents, and the potential for Lee County to become a dumping ground for other places’ trash. Despite the clear public interest, the board voted to approve the amendment at 10 p.m. after most folks had left.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.