In response to the editorial titled, “This is why people are moving to Kingsport,” I offer my perspective. I am one of the 100 out-of-state families who bought a house and moved here last month. This is why I came.
We moved from Charleston, South Carolina, where crime is rampant, homelessness is increasing, and riots are normalized since the lockdown. We moved here when my daughter begged my husband and me for a normal American high school experience — an experience that did not push an unwanted transgender agenda; an experience that did not include daily doses of CNN and communism; an experience that did not see skin color or require apologies for it; and an experience that taught American history instead of tearing it down.
I drew concentric circles around Charleston on a map and started my search for a new life for her. I checked out school after school and matched it with housing costs. I found Kingsport, and we took a drive. We fell in love with it. I took my daughter to the carousel, we found chipmunks at Bays Mountain, and the school was a mirrored wall of hope for us.
My daughter made an observation during our first visit that showed a stark contrast to Charleston. “There are children everywhere!” And it was true. Our realtor told us, “Kingsport is a great place to raise a family.” It seems that many agree with her — including myself.
If you’re too afraid to travel to Kingsport because of crime and if you believe that crime here is worse than other Tennessee cities, then you don’t have a smartphone or a television. I’ve never felt safer in any community. If my knees were in better shape, I’d take a pre-dawn run to prove it.