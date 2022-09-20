letterlogo

In response to the editorial titled, “This is why people are moving to Kingsport,” I offer my perspective. I am one of the 100 out-of-state families who bought a house and moved here last month. This is why I came.

We moved from Charleston, South Carolina, where crime is rampant, homelessness is increasing, and riots are normalized since the lockdown. We moved here when my daughter begged my husband and me for a normal American high school experience — an experience that did not push an unwanted transgender agenda; an experience that did not include daily doses of CNN and communism; an experience that did not see skin color or require apologies for it; and an experience that taught American history instead of tearing it down.

