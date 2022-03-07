Not all growth and change is good. If you were born and raised here, of course you would want the best for Kingsport. The influx of people from other areas is changing our existence, and they can pay more and pick our housing and other real estate. This is driving prices up out of the range that people from this area can afford. A half a million dollars for a home on Sevier. Really?
Contractors are building, but who for? I have seen no real affordable one-level housing for people that need it. Not everyone can pay $200,000 to $300,000. Maybe city officials should get with builders and discuss what the real need is here.
In case you think I am just being unwelcoming to people coming to this area, this very thing was said to me by a man in the grocery store that moved from California. He said I am one of those that are changing things for you.
Sandra Wyrick
Kingsport