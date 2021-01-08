In the early '80s, national pride was running high, we had endured the hostage crisis in Iran, and all of us seized upon our national identity as a source of pride. I remember watching the news which was reporting on the military in Spain taking control of their parliament.
I watched that and thought to myself, there’s no way that something like that could happen in this country. Our stable government, our allegiance to the country and to each other are sources of great pride and strength for the United States.
Today, the mob in Washington and the words of our president can’t be gone soon enough. The president took most of that pride and that stability from us. I hope that this day will serve as a call to us all that we need to appreciate and defend this great country and tone down the rhetoric on both sides so we can find a way to solve the challenges facing our country together.
Isaac Webb
Kingsport