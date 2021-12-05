Recently I visited four post offices to try and find Nativity stamps to go with my Christmas cards. Three post offices didn't have them — only Santa Claus, cowboy stuff, flowers, etc.
A sweet lady at the third post office said the Eastman Road post office might have some. The nice lady at that post office explained the reason they had them was because they had a few left over from last year.
Christmas is to celebrate Jesus' birthday. No wonder our country, nation and world are in such a devastating condition. Jesus is our savior, hope and anchor. But there is no room for Him.
Sandra Taylor
Blountville