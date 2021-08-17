God puts unlikely heroes in front of us every day. We just need to keep our hearts open to recognize them. My husband and I were blessed enough to experience such heroes. A baby kitten just 8 weeks old had somehow crawled up in the underside of our van. While we were out doing errands we heard the kitten crying. We could not remove the kitten by ourselves.
We drove to Tire Barn because we knew they could see the underside of our van. My husband went in and explained the situation. Immediately as if working for the Indy 500, the men wasted no time in putting our van on their lift. They located the kitten in seconds, and proceeded in getting the little guy out.
The kitten was exhausted and frightened. One of the guys took him inside to give him a drink. It had been more than 90 degrees that day. We took him home. On the way he drank water out of my husband's hand. He is doing a lot better and going to the vet to be checked out.
Never underestimate the people God puts in your path. They are put there for a reason. A big thank you to the guys at Tire Barn! They will continue to receive our business for many years to come.
Patty Owens
Kingsport