The residents of Sullivan County deserve more detailed information as to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the county. We cannot believe there are 50 isolated cases. There must be clusters.
Where are the cases originating? Blountville, Kingsport, Bristol? Is COVID-19 being transmitted in stores, schools, restaurants, churches, meetings, buildings, etc.?
The Sullivan County Health Department and Ballad Health need to produce this information for the public so that we can make better decisions on how each of us go about our daily lives. We do not want names of individual infected people, but would like more information than just numbers and the standard "wear a mask" and "social distancing."
William Leonard
Kingsport